Judge to sentence Georgia ex-insurance commissioner Jim Beck

ATLANTA — Former Georgia Insurance Commissioner Jim Beck will learn on Tuesday how long he will be imprisoned.

Jurors in July swiftly convicted the 60-year-old Beck on 37 counts of wire fraud, mail fraud, money laundering and tax fraud. Prosecutors are asking a federal judge to sentence Beck to 10 years in prison. Defense lawyers are asking for a shorter sentence.

Beck's trial detailed a scheme that channeled more than $2.5 million from the Georgia Underwriting Association to his own bank accounts.