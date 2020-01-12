Gov. Kemp taps Fulton County judge to Georgia's top court

LaGrua has been a superior court judge in Fulton County since 2010.

Kemp, in a statement, said he was "honored" to appoint her.

"Judge LaGrua has spent a 30-year career serving her fellow Georgians, and I am confident that she will bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to the bench," Kemp said.

Judge LaGrua has been a superior court judge in Fulton County since 2010. Prior to that, she held many positions across the metro area.

She was the inspector general for the Georgia Secretary of State's office when Kemp held that position, served as DeKalb County's solicitor general, worked as a prosecutor in the Atlanta, Stone Mountain, and Tallapoosa judicial circuits.