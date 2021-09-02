Julian Bond's attorney from 1965 shocked Trump's legal team is using their case in impeachment trial

Howard Moore, Jr. said he understands why Trump's legal team would do it, but he feels the two cases are totally different.

ATLANTA — The attorney who represented the late Julian Bond now lives in California and on Tuesday, he told 11Alive he’s shocked former president Donald Trump would think Bond’s case is relevant in the impeachment trial.

Moore was alongside Bond in 1965 after Bond was denied his seat in the Georgia House of Representatives for saying he opposed the Vietnam War.

“Everybody thought we were communists. And, in the 1960’s, the whole idea of someone thinking you were a communist was like a death sentence,” Moore said.

The Supreme Court ruled in favor of bond and he took his seat.

This case is now being used by Trump’s team of attorneys in his impeachment trial, saying he’s protected by the First Amendment and did not incite an insurrection.

Julian Bond’s son, Atlanta city councilman Michael Julian Bond, doesn’t see how the two cases relate.

“Well, what I see them doing is grasping at straws. My father’s case is very different,” Councilman Bond told 11Alive Monday night.

“I think Julian would be much more articulate than I am and would reduce the case to sheer rubbish, from his own mouth, speaking,” Moore said.

Moore chalks this up as a desperate defense for the former president.

“I think that he’s just well wide of the mark,” he said.