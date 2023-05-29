Jurassic World Exhibition has hundreds of thousands of dollars in damages after break-in, Atlanta Police say

APD said a 19-year-old is facing burlgary charges and its detectives are still looking for three others in connection to the incident.

ATLANTA — A 19-year-old is facing burglary charges and authorities are on the search for three others after they allegedly broke into the Jurassic World Exhibition– causing hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage.

The Atlanta Police Department said its officers responded Monday to a burglary call at Pullman Yards at 225 Rogers St NE. When officers arrived, APD said they spoke with the general manager who told them four people had entered the location overnight and damaged multiple parts of the exhibit.

APD said investigators obtained surveillance video that shows the four people in the property around 9:30 p.m. Sunday.

A security guard arrived Monday around 6:30 a.m. and saw a 19-year-old who was later identified as one of the people involved in the incident, according to APD. He was arrested, taken to the DeKalb County Jail and faces burglary charges, Atlanta Police said.

Detectives with APD's burglary unit are still investigating the incident.

A spokesperson for the Jurassic World: The Exhibition provided the following statement to 11Alive Monday night:

On May 29, 2023, the Atlanta, Pullman Yards, location of Jurassic World: The Exhibition was vandalized. We will need to close temporarily while our staff addresses the damage. We understand how frustrating this is and are committed to ensuring that all affected reservation holders can rebook their sessions. To aid in this process, we have sent an email with detailed instructions to existing reservation holders. We are excited to host everyone once the exhibition has reopened.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.