It's back open! Jurassic World: The Exhibition reopens after break-in caused thousands in damages

The incident initially happed on Monday, May 29. Atlanta Police Department said a 19-year-old suspect is under arrest.

ATLANTA — After a 19-year-old allegedly broke in late last month and caused thousands of dollars of damages, the Jurassic World Exhibition is set to reopen on Wednesday.

The incident initially happed on Monday, May 29. Atlanta Police Department said a 19-year-old suspect is under arrest and facing burglary charges following the break-in at the exhibit, located at Pullman Yards in Atlanta.

Four individuals were involved in an event that led to substantial damage and the theft of valuable merchandise, police said. Surveillance footage obtained by officers shows the suspects on the property.

A security guard apprehended the 19-year-old suspect upon arrival and turned him over to authorities. The estimated damages to the exhibition exceed $250,000, including the destruction of a dinosaur exhibit and the theft of expensive custom-made dinosaur shirts. Police said its burglary unit continues to investigate the case in search of the remaining three suspects.

