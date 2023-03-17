Jury selection set to begin for mom charged with malice murder after toddler found dead in river

Firefighters discovered Faheem Cooper's body when they were conducting a water training exercise in the summer of 2021, Cobb Police said.

Breyanla Cooper, of Stone Mountain, is also accused of felony murder, aggravated assault and concealing the death of another.

An indictment against Cooper alleged she killed her son, Faheem Cooper, by asphyxiation. The indictment goes on to say she tried to hide his death by placing his body in the river.

On July 1 of that year, authorities said Faheem was found in the river while firefighters were completing a water training exercise. At the time, authorities said they estimated the toddler might have been there for a few days. Cooper was arrested the next day in connection with his death.

During the investigation, Cobb County Police also released a sketch of the toddler, drawn by a Georgia Bureau of Investigation artist when they were initially working to identify him.