2 juveniles, dog rescued after falling from boat into Chattahooch

Bystanders also helped in the rescue, authorities said.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities say two juveniles and a dog have been rescued from the Chattahoochee River after they fell out of a boat on Friday afternoon.

According to a spokesperson for Cobb County Fire Rescue, crews were called out to the river near the 4000 block of Paces Ferry Road around 4 p.m. to reports of as many of three people in the water after falling. They learned at the scene that it was actually two juveniles and a dog.

Fire crews and bystanders worked to get all three out of the river safely.