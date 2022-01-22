K-9 Hugo joins South Fulton Police Department

The department said Hugo would be tasked with narcotics detection as well as helping find missing people and fugitives.

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — There's a new officer on the force in South Fulton, and they couldn't be prouder to have him.

The South Fulton Police Department welcomed K-9 Hugo to their ranks this week, after he graduated Friday from Custom Canine Unlimited, a training service in Gainesville.

The department said Hugo would be tasked with narcotics detection as well as helping find missing people and fugitives.

He'll be working with a handler, a South Fulton police captain, who also graduated from the training course on Friday.