K-9 Hugo joins South Fulton Police Department

The department said Hugo would be tasked with narcotics detection as well as helping find missing people and fugitives.

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — There's a new officer on the force in South Fulton, and they couldn't be prouder to have him.

The South Fulton Police Department welcomed K-9 Hugo to their ranks this week, after he graduated Friday from Custom Canine Unlimited, a training service in Gainesville.

He'll be working with a handler, a South Fulton police captain, who also graduated from the training course on Friday.

Congratulations to our new K9 Handler Curtis and K9 Hugo!

Posted by City of South Fulton Police Department on Friday, January 21, 2022

