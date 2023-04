The City of Bowdon shared the news on Facebook Sunday morning.

BOWDON, Ga. — A K-9 officer in the City of Bowdon is missing, the police department said on Facebook, asking for the help from the community.

They said the officer arrived home on Saturday night around midnight to find that K-9 Jett's kennel door was open.

Jett was last spotted around Roy Banor Road. They are asking anyone who has "eyes" on Jett to call 911. They said you can also send them a message on Facebook.