DeKalb Police mourn loss of K-9 officer after battle with lymphoma

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County Police said Wednesday the force is mourning the loss of a K-9 officer who had served with the department for nearly a decade.

In posts to social media, DKPD said K-9 Sniper had passed away on New Year's Day after a battle with lymphoma.

The department said K-9 Sniper joined the force in 2014 and had been utilized in explosives detection.

The K-9 officer went through 360 deployments including sterility sweeps, bomb squad and SWAT activations, and special events. According to the department, he was involved in bomb-sniffing sweeps for a wide range of high-profile dignitaries and events, among them visits by Presidents Carter, Clinton, G.W. Bush, H.W. Bush, Obama, Trump and Biden, the Super Bowl, College Football National Championship and Peachtree Road Race.

He served his entire career with handler Sgt. T.J. DeVoie, the department said, and together they have "given outstanding service to the department, the citizens of DeKalb County and the Metro Atlanta region."