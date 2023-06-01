K-9 Wade passes away after 'medical emergency' at Atlanta airport, Clayton County Police say

Last Thursday, the police department said K-9 Wade experienced the emergency while inside a patrol vehicle at Hartsfield-Jackson Airport.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Clayton County Police K-9 passed away after suffering a "medical emergency" at the Atlanta airport, according to the police department.

Last Thursday-- just before the Memorial Day weekend, the police department said K-9 Wade experienced the emergency while inside a patrol vehicle at Hartsfield-Jackson Airport.

Officers immediately rushed the K-9 to the nearest animal control facility, where a veteran told them he had died, according to the police department.

K-9 Wade was taken to a veterinary school, where a necropsy will be performed, the police department said.

The Clayton County Police Department is investigating what happened.

