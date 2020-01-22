ATLANTA — Shema Fulton is fighting back after a fire destroyed her restaurant business last year in September.

The owner of The Pearl Restaurant and Lounge is partnering with R&B singer K. Michelle on a pop-up experience “Puff Meets Pearl.”

Michelle, who is the owner of Puff & Petals Lounge located at 367 Edgewood Avenue, is relatively new to the food business.

The two met in 2017 when Michelle opened her restaurant, Fulton told 11Alive.

When a fire wiped out Tapas restaurant on September 8, 2019, it also impacted Fulton’s Pearl Lounge.

RELATED: Neighbors rallying around employees of burned-out Castleberry Hill restaurant

The Castleberry Hill community, which is being revitalized with food and art attractions like Cam Newton’s Felaship Cigar Lounge, banded together to rebuild.

Puff & Petals Lounge is a tourist magnet hosting fans of the singer from around the country.

The hot spot is often filled to capacity, so when it came time to expand the restaurant, Michelle knew who to call.

“We have totally outgrown that location. In December we had a conversation on the phone like its time to go we’re leaving Edgewood," Fulton said. "I recently lost Pearl restaurant on Peter Street to a fire, and I was just at a place where I didn’t know what to do next.“

The women decided to bring their food destinations together at Garden Parc, which only opens one day out of the week.

So, the Pearl joined Michelle’s Puff for a pop-up experience until the new location is all ready to go.

“I’m excited about it. It’s two black women. We don’t fight. We get along. We love this. She’s my mentor in the restaurant game. To do business with a black woman - only 7 percent of the restaurant business are women, and with black women, it's even less,” Michelle said. “So, it’s an amazing thing. I need my culture. I need my people to come out every Saturday and support this movement.”

K. Michelle called Pearl Lounge a staple in the community and revealed she would go there before she opened her own business, which is why she trusted Fulton to do this venture.

Michelle and Fulton will continue their weekly pop-up restaurant until they announce the permanent location for their business.

MORE FROM THE A-SCENE!

How to watch the 2020 Grammys on TV and online

Everything coming to and leaving Netflix February 2020

BTS is coming to Atlanta for 'Map of the Soul' tour

National Geographic films upcoming Aretha Franklin docuseries in Marietta Square

Tyler Perry on 'A Fall From Grace' criticism: My father spoke to my mother far worse