ROSWELL, Ga. — Police bodycam video released Friday shows a veterinary technician describing the attack by a K-9 on her coworker in a harrowing incident this week that left the woman hospitalized.

On Wednesday the woman, also a vet technician, was bit in the arm and face by a Fulton County Sheriff's Office K-9 deputy, Ian, at the Roswell VCA Pets are People Too facility.

A police report obtained by 11Alive on Thursday said the woman was held in the dog's grips for about 2-3 minutes because, after he attacked her, no one knew the commands to get him to release.

When Ian was deputized, the Fulton County Sheriff's Office sent out a press release saying the dog was trained to respond to commands in Czech. The vet employees were unaware of that, the police report says.

The bodycam video now shows the woman's coworker describing the incident to police.

She explains that she and her coworker were putting a nametag on the dog when the attack occurred.

"Each dog has like a nametag that we put on them. We went back there to put his on and she was in there, I was in the back of the cage and she was in the front, and i slipped it around his collar and he just like grabbed ... but nobody knows the command so he wouldn't drop," she tells Roswell Police officers. "I just choked him until he finally let go."

She describes how staff struggled to stop the dog.

"We were sitting there, we didn't know what to do, he just had her on the floor," she said.

She also describes at one point how she had handled the K-9 earlier in the day and how he kind of nipped at her arm then, too. She said he seemed to have "a lot of pent up anxiety."

The video also later shows the officers going back to the kennel, which appears to fairly standard, a few feet long and a couple feet wide.

The Fulton County Sheriff's Office isn't commenting on the attack.

Representatives with VCA sent a statement saying “our employee is currently receiving treatment and to respect her privacy, we cannot comment further. On behalf of all our hospital staff, we want to express our concern and wish her well in her recovery.”

