'They're suffering a loss' | GSP lays K-9 Figo to rest

The patrol dog was killed in the line of duty during a traffic stop.

COVINGTON, Ga. — It was a solemn Monday as metro Atlanta law enforcement honored a K-9 trooper killed in the line of duty.

Georgia State Patrol K-9 Figo was escorted from Blue Pearl Veterinary Hospital by Sandy Springs Police Monday morning as crews took the patrol dog to his final resting place.

Figo was killed Friday as he was investigating a homicide suspect during a traffic stop, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Clayton County Police Department officers had returned to the College Park area by Riverdale Road after investigating a person's death the day prior. Police found Dexton Bolden, 33, driving the victim's vehicle and called for other agencies to help with a traffic stop. K-9 Figo was sent to the vehicle by his GSP handler and Bolden shot the dog, according to the GBI.

"We value our K-9s," Sgt. Matt McGinnis with Sandy Springs Police said Monday. "We understand that oftentimes they're put at risk so that we don't have to be."

Though K-9 was life-flighted to an emergency vet, he didn't make it.

Law enforcement decided to honor the patrol's dog service to the community with an honor guard.

Sandy Springs Police temporarily shut down Abernathy Road at noon for the police processional.

Several law enforcement vehicles parked with their red and blue lights on as the K-9 was escorted through the streets leading into Covington.

Troopers were in two single-file lines to welcome the GSP vehicle carrying Figo. A bagpiper led the way, playing mournful music as a casket draped with an American flag was carried through the line of troopers, saluting to the beloved K-9.

McGinnis said the law enforcement presence was warranted for the four-legged trooper. Though K-9 Figo wasn't with Sandy Springs Police, he said law enforcement across the metro are feeling his loss, and notes the patrol dog's handlers are missing their partner the most.