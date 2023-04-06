Arnold started in July of 2007 and ended his watch on Wednesday, according to the public safety department.

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Alpharetta Public Safety announced Thursday that one of their K-9 Officers has died.

K-9 Officer Arnold was one of the longest-serving dogs in Alpharetta's K-9 unit. He started in July of 2007 and worked with his handler, Major Lindgren, for eight years, according to a Facebook post.

Arnold passed away Wednesday in the company of his family. Lindgren shared the sad news with the department along with a few of his favorite photos, the post said.

The Belgian Malinois was born Sept. 2006 all the way in the Netherlands. He was later brought to Denver, Ind., where he learned how to detect drugs as well as track and search, the post said.

"Our hearts go out to Major Lindgren and his family on the loss of K-9 Arnold – thank you for your service to our community," their post read in part.

K-9 Officer dies in Alpharetta 1/3

2/3

3/3 1 / 3