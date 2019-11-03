DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County Police announced the courageous K9 officer who was shot in the eye during a tragic incident will return to work later this week.

Police Service Dog Indi was shot in the face during an incident that left a police officer and a suspect dead back in December.

Officer Edgar Isidro Flores was killed on December 13 after conducting a traffic stop on Candler Road. Police said the driver took off on foot, Flores followed and that's when he was shot.

Other officers, including K9 Indi, came to the area to search for the gunman - that's when the police dog was shot.

The bullet hit him right in the head above the right ear. DeKalb Police said the bullet exited through Indi's right eye, causing him to lose his right eye.

After K9 Indi was cleared for training, The North American Police Work Dog Association wrote on Facebook that they began extensive training with “Indi” to prepare him for continued service with the department.

"I feel very privileged to announce that “Indi & Larsen” successfully passed their North American Police Work Dog Association “Police Utility Dog Title” this afternoon," a spokesperson from the NAPWDA wrote on Facebook.

What's next for K9 Indi

The announcement was met with a slew of positive comments from Facebook users. One user posted a photo comment that said, "Not all heroes walk on two legs." Another user commented, "This is my brother-in-law’s dog and I will say, Indi is a full blown fur missile! Sweet boy that LOVES to work! He saved 4 lives that day. The loss of Officer Flores is heartbreaking but Indi SERIOUSLY took one for the team. We are proud of them both!"

The announcement received 700 shares and nearly 200 comments on Facebook.

