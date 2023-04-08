'I am beyond disappointed' | Social media influencer Kai Cenat speaks to fans about chaotic NY mayhem

The incident happened on August 4 where thousands of his followers crowded the streets of Union Square.

ATLANTA — A social media influencer and Twitch streamer has addressed his fans after what was supposed to be a giveaway in New York's historic Union Square turned chaotic.

"I am beyond disappointed in anybody who had became destructive that day. 100% that (vulgarity) is not cool," Kai Cenat, 21, said on a recent Twitch stream, according to an NBC News report.

The incident happened on August 4, when thousands of his followers crowded the streets of Union Square.

Several people were injured, including some with bloodied faces. At least four people were taken away in ambulances.

Police arrested 65 people, including Cenat and 30 juveniles. He was released the next day. A police spokesperson said he is expected for a court date on August 18, where he is facing charges.

The influencer continued in his stream, telling fans, "Y'all aren't going to be seeing me for a bit."

Media representatives for AMP, which represents Cenat and a small group of other influencers who live in metro Atlanta, said in an email Saturday that the Union Square event was intended to show appreciation to fans.

“We've hosted fan meet ups and video shoots in the past, but we've never experienced anything at the scale of what took place yesterday,” AMP said.

“We recognize that our audience and influence is growing, and with that comes greater responsibility,” the statement continued. “We are deeply disheartened by the outbreak of disorderly conduct that affected innocent people and businesses, and do not condone behavior.”

The 21-year-old vowed that the next time he does a new event, he will make sure things are different.

"I said 'Kai, next time you want to do these things like this you need to hit up the right people, make the right calls and do it the correct way. We all have to do better," Cenat said.