VP Kamala Harris to visit Atlanta this week

This will be the vice president's third visit to the Peach State this year. Her last two visits were in an effort to better the environment.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — Vice President Kamala Harris will be back in Atlanta Friday, according to White House officials.

She will be headlining the Democratic Party of Georgia's Spring Soiree fundraiser. VP Harris will also be in the Peach State for the Democratic National Convention finance event, White House officials said.

This will be the vice president's third visit to Atlanta this year. Her last two visits were in an effort to better the environment, as part of the Biden administration's push for climate change.

Harris was in Dalton last month, where she promoted the Qcells solar deal. The South Korean company’s corporate parent, Hanwha Solutions Corp., said in January it will invest $2.5 billion to expand its Dalton, Georgia plant and build another plant in nearby Cartersville.

The vice president was also in town in February, where she spoke with Georgia Tech scholars about addressing climate change in our communities.

Harris touched on topics including droughts, alternative forms of energy, clean water and how environmental concerns can impact a person’s health.

Her February visit was a part of the Biden Administration’s effort to amplify the president’s State of the Union address.