Is Kanye West living at Mercedes-Benz Stadium?

ATLANTA — It has been four days since Kanye West sold out Mercedes-Benz Stadium during an album listening party in Atlanta.

But has he left the building? Reports began to surface over the weekend that Kanye West is living at the stadium and has yet to leave since the event on Thursday.

11Alive confirmed Sunday that he is indeed residing at the stadium. A source says more information will follow.

He made an appearance at the Atlanta United match on Saturday, sharing a video to his social media page of fans singing in the supporter's section.

According to TMZ, West missed his weekend performance at Rolling Loud in Miami and doesn't plan to leave the stadium until his album is complete.

Kanye was wearing an all red suit which went completely over his head.

West's unveiling was for his 10th studio album, “Donda.” It is named after his mother, Donda West, who died at the age of 58 following plastic surgery complications in 2007.