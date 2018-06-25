SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. - A bit of video from Congress surfaced over the weekend that you may see a lot this fall.

Karen Handel got elected to Congress one year ago. The Republican has mostly kept her head down until last week when it was her turn to preside over an after-hours session of the U.S. House of Representatives.

Then the following happened.

"The gentleman will suspend," Handel said banging a gavel from the podium of the House.

As she spoke, Rep. Ted Lieu (D-California) was playing audio of crying immigrant children housed in a U.S. government detention center.

"Why are we hiding it from the American people?" Lieu said from the well of the House, as he continued to play the audio.

"The gentleman will suspend per Rule 17 of the House," Handel responded.

"We have twenty-three hundred babies and kids," Lieu said.

Handel responded with another whack of the gavel.

Handel has many supporters in Georgia’s sixth congressional district, which she narrowly won last year in a wildly expensive special election against Democrat Jon Ossoff. However, Democrats have Handel in their sights again this fall, with new material.

"It was very painful to see Karen Handel continue to gavel down and try to silence the voices of those children that were screaming for their families because they were so unnecessarily torn apart from them," said Lucy McBath, a Democrat running in a July runoff for the privilege of facing Handel in the fall.

McBath said she sees Handel's performance in Congress last week as potential fodder for campaign commercials against her. McBath faces Democrat Kevin Abel in the July runoff.

"The optics are terrible from a political point of view but this is about more than optics. This is about children being separated from their families at the border. This is about an atrocity we’re causing," Abel said.

Handel's congressional office did not respond to repeated requests for comment but to Republican consultant Mike Hassinger, Handel did the right thing: standing up to a Democrat who broke a rule and wouldn’t stop.

"She didn’t break the rules. She upheld the procedure," Hassinger said. "She did exactly what she was supposed to do and shut down what was essentially a publicity stunt."

Hassinger thinks Handel will be even tougher to beat this fall than she was in last year’s special election. Democrats are poised to spend a lot of money this fall trying to prove otherwise.

