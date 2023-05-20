Mother accused of leaving newborn in plastic bag in woods in 2019 denied bond

Karima Jiwani is accused of criminal attempt to commit murder, first-degree cruelty to children, among other charges in the case surrounding "Baby India."

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Four years after deputies say a mother left a newborn in a tied-up plastic bag and left for dead in the woods, she faced a judge.

Karima Jiwani had her first court appearance Saturday where prosecutors asked the judge to deny her bond for fear she is a flight risk and could intimidate witnesses.

Jiwani's attorney argued that as a woman with a husband and three children, the 40-year-old would not likely leave the state, saying the issue at hand was an example of Jiwani experiencing psychosis and postpartum depression in 2019. Ultimately, the judge denied Jiwani's bond.

Jiwani was arrested earlier this week and is accused of criminal attempt to commit murder, first-degree cruelty to children, aggravated assault and reckless abandonment in the case surrounding "Baby India."

The newborn, who gripped the nation and became affectionately known as "Baby India" is now four years old. She was found abandoned in June 2019 after a family called 911 reporting cries from the woods nearby.

Forsyth County Sheriff's Office announced Jiwani, the child's mother, was the sole suspect in the case on Friday. She was arrested the day prior and is cooperating with the investigation.

Sheriff Ron. H. Freeman said investigators were able to make a break in the case 10 months ago with DNA leading to the identification first to Baby India's father and then traced the evidence back to Jiwani. It appears that the father did not know the child existed or knew that Jiwani was ever pregnant, according to the sheriff.

Jiwani likely gave birth in a car and then drove around for a period of time with the baby before allegedly abandoning the newborn "thrown into the woods like a bag of trash," Freeman said.

The lengths to which Jiwani allegedly went to leave the baby somewhere she would not be found form the basis of the criminal attempt to murder charge, the sheriff explained.

"Evidence also reveals a history of hidden and concealed pregnancies and surprise births in Ms. Jiwani's history," Freeman said, adding it appeared that Jiwani went through great lengths to hide her pregnancy with Baby India.

Freeman said despite the "inconceivable criminal act," the child is living a healthy and happy life. He did not share more about the child, who would be a toddler, for security reasons.