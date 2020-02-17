ATLANTA — A new federal law that followed the devastating death of one Texas woman went into effect on Feb. 17.

Kari's Law is named after Kari Hunt, a woman who was murdered by her estranged husband in her hotel room in 2013.

One of the woman's young daughters tried to call 911 but couldn't get through to emergency responders because she didn't know to dial 9 to get an outside line. The bill was sponsored by Republican Rep. Louie Gohmert of Texas.

President Donald Trump signed the "Kari's Law Act of 2017," which ensures that anyone who dials 911 can reach emergency responders, even if the phone typically requires someone to dial "9'' or another digit to reach an outside line.

According to a Facebook post by the Paulding County E-911 Communications Center, medical examiners believe Hunt would've survived the attack if her daughter would've been able to get through to 911.

In essence, the law is supposed to provide more direct access to the 911 system for callers using multi-line telephones during an emergency -- whether it's at work, a hotel room or business.

"The law is designed to ensure that anyone, anywhere can reach emergency services by dialing only 9-1-1 and that critical location data is provided with that call. #No9Needed #911," the Paulding County E-911 Communications Center wrote.

