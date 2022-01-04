No update on Piedmont Park stabbing, but police 'getting close,' they say

Police said they meet regularly with the FBI and continue to work closely with state and federal investigators.

ATLANTA — It has been more than five months since a woman was brutally stabbed to death in Atlanta's Piedmont Park. No arrests have been made in the murder investigation of Katie Janness that drew national attention. The 40-year-old was in the park walking her dog, Bowie, on the night of July 28, 2021, when the two were stabbed more than 50 times.

On Tuesday, investigators reassured the public that the case is not closed.

"Our investigations do not stop," Atlanta Police Deputy Chief Charles Hampton Jr. said. "That case is still open. We continue to work leads that come in almost weekly."

Police said they meet regularly with the FBI and continue to work closely with state and federal investigators.

"We are getting close, in my opinion," Hampton said.

He said investigators have a close connection with families of homicide victims.

"Our work is never done in any investigation, particularly in homicide investigations," he said.

APD Lt. Ralph Woolfolk reiterated that his team is "very active" and that they believe they have the right personnel to get the case that has drawn national attention closed.

"We continue to assess biological evidence, physical evidence as well as electronic evidence pertaining to this investigation," Woolfolk said. "We do believe this investigation is moving in the right direction."