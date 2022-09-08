Meet the Haglers. This Katy family was searching for one more child but got 4 instead

A Katy family of five was expecting to have their last child, instead, they got the surprise of their lives: quadruplets.

Example video title will go here for this video

KATY, Texas — A Katy family of five was expecting to have their last child, but instead, they got the surprise of their lives. There wasn't just one baby, there were four.

Inside the Hagler home, feeding times are truly a sight to behold.

"It's not always this quiet," Gaby Hagler said. "I thought it was going to be crazy chaos with screaming babies."

Her four babies, Adam, Bennett, Coby and Dane, all get hungry at the same time. Handling it all takes teamwork and a game plan.

Luckily, there are a lot of hands ready to help.

"There are moments of chaos, but it's not what I expected," Gaby said.

Gaby and Patrick Hagler's journey has been anything but expected. They got married in 2018 as a blended family -- each with a child from a previous marriage. Those kids are Paxton and Kalleigh. It didn't take long to become a family of five with Sammy, their now almost 3-year-old son.

"Life was already hectic and busy and everything," Gaby said.

Gaby got pregnant again, but suffered a miscarriage. After healing from that loss, the couple wanted to try again.

"We decided we'll do one more. We'll be complete with one more, with a fourth," Patrick said.

After taking fertility medication, Gaby got pregnant again, and at their 12-week ultrasound, they got the surprise of a lifetime.

"She's just ecstatic with this counting and we're like are you counting limbs? What are we counting here?" Gaby said.

"She said, 'Wait there's four.' I said four what? She said, 'Four babies, did you know you're having four babies?'" Patrick said.

For the next five months, Gaby and Patrick navigated the high-risk pregnancy.

"It became this beautiful group effort where everyone believed these boys could make it to that day and we did," Gaby said.

At 34 weeks -- on June 22 -- Adam, Bennett, Coby and Dane were born.

"It's, like, wow, those are four babies at the same time," Gaby said. "It's such a blessing."

Three weeks after birth all the babies were ready to head home.

"The love in this house now is tangible," Gaby said.

The family of nine is finally complete and ready for the journey ahead.

"The sibling love that we have been experiencing here ... there's no words for it," Gaby said.

"We're looking forward for what life has in store for these guys," Patrick said.

The Haglers recently purchased a van when Sammy was born, but now they are in need of a much larger vehicle. They are hoping to purchase a Ford Transit passenger fan to ferry their entire crew from Katy to the Medical Center for doctor appointments.