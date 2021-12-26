Kayaker drowns after overturning in Atlanta neighborhood lake

Atlanta Fire Rescue said the man overturned his kayak at the 2000 block of Benjamin E Mays Drive in a small lake behind a home.

ATLANTA — Crews have recovered the body of a kayaker who drowned in a small lake in Atlanta's Audobon Forest West neighborhood Sunday morning.

Officials said he was alone when he flipped his kayak. Crews later recovered his body and pronounced him dead. Officials have not yet released the identity of the kayaker at this time.