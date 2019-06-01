UPSON COUNTY, Ga. -- Multiple agencies worked late into the night Saturday to rescue several stranded people from an overflowing middle Georgia creek.

Upson County Sheriff Dan Kilgore says the incident took place on Potato Creek in the northern end of the county.

Around 5 p.m. Saturday, six people, some of them teenagers and some young adults, tried to float the creek in kayaks, Kilgore said.

The creek, swollen out of its banks by recent heavy rains, had become a "very dangerous situation," Kilgore said.

Rescuers from the Upson County Sheriff''s Office, Upson Emergency Management Agency and volunteers from several local fire departments responded to the incident.

Some of those volunteers, Kilgore said, had recently completed a "swift water" rescue training course.

Personnel from other neighboring counties, including Lamar and Spalding counties, also responded.

Three of the kayakers, authorities said, were able to get out of the water on their own. Three others were rescued by emergency personnel.

All told, it took more than four hours to complete the rescue operation, Sheriff Kilgore said.

Kilgore praised the emergency volunteers who responded to the situation, "risking their lives to help others, while working in dangerous fast-moving water in the dark," he said.

None of the kayakers or rescuers was injured in the incident.

.