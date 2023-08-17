Teens arrested in connection to Clayton County shooting death

Back on November 25, officers responded to a person shot call on Pahaska Court in Ellenwood.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Three teens are now in custody in relation to a murder back in November of 2022.

Clayton County Police made the announcement on Thursday.

Back on November 25 last year, officers responded to a person shot call on Pahaska Court in Ellenwood. The victim, Keelon Tate was killed.

After months of investigation, warrants were obtained for 18-year-old Khalee Phipps, 16-year-old Quintis Cabbell, and 18-year-old Tovoris McMullen.

All three are being charged with murder. CCPD did not say exactly how the three teens were tracked down, but thanked several assisting agencies in announcing the arrest. Those included sheriff's offices in Bibb County, Bulloch County and Fayette County.

