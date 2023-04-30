'This could be you or your child' | Former Atlanta mayor asks gun owners to act responsibly after bullet enters nephew's room

ATLANTA — Former Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has a message for gun owners after a bullet went through her nephew's room.
Bottoms is asking people to be responsible with their firearms after a bullet pierced the wall of her nephew's room last week.
"Someone fired a gun in the air, likely miles away, and it came thru the house into my nephew's room. He was in the bed inches away," she said.
The political figure posted the bullet holes on social media, showing where the bullet entered into the boy's second-floor bedroom room. Her photos show that the gunshot nearly hit memorabilia hanging on his wall.
"We are grateful that God protected him," she said. "If you have a gun, please act responsibly. This could be you or your child."