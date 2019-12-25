ATLANTA — Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has been tweeting pictures of her Christmas meal prep all day -- again.

She's got cakes, she's got pies, she's even got lamb.

And yes... She posted another photo of her mac and cheese, alongside the hashtag "I aint ever scared."

A bold move against the haters who said her mac and cheese was too dry last Christmas.

Her mother even commented last year: “Oooh, it does look dry, but it wasn’t. That’s what you get for posting.”

The first photo, shared on Christmas Eve, appears to be old recipes.

It looks like she got her pies and cakes knocked out of the way last night, before prepping her Christmas Day meal.

Not only did she serve up a leg of lamb, but one of the photos included popular Louisiana-origin dish jambalaya.

And if the mac and cheese was dry - or just the way she likes it - we hope she enjoyed the company this Christmas.

