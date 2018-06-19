ATLANTA – The Atlanta City Council approved Keisha Lance Bottoms' first-ever budget as Atlanta mayor.

The 2019 budget cost a total of $661.4 million, and includes raises for both the police and fire departments, among other things.

PREVIOUS | Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms delivers first State of the City

The Atlanta Police Department and the Atlanta Fire Rescue Department with both see a 3.1 percent pay increase, plus a one-time $500 bonus to assist with both retention and recruitment for the public safety roles. Employees of the Atlanta Department of Corrections can also expect a one-time, $1000 bonus.

Other City employees will also see a pay-raise: The budget allots for an increase of the City's living wage to $14 per hour, and a one-time bonus of $500 for all non-sworn employees.

Additional budget highlights include:

A $1 million increase in funding for the arts and $2.6 million for upgrades throughout the City-wide system of parks, recreation and cultural facilities.

Funding to support the new One Atlanta Office of Equity, Diversity and Inclusion, which is charged with ensuring access to opportunity and oversees efforts including homelessness, criminal justice reform and LGBTQ affairs.

$400,000 for the Atlanta/Fulton County Pre-Arrest Diversion Initiative, and additional funding for the Public Defender office.

$100,000 in HIV program resources for the city’s HIV/AIDS crisis.

Increased funding for the City’s Board of Ethics and Citizen Review Board, as well as the City Auditor’s Office.

Investments in City services including $1.6 million to increase the number of pothole crews, support the City’s clean-up crews and fund transportation maintenance needs.

$3.5 million for upgrades to the City’s IT security and infrastructure.

RELATED | Weeks after cyber hack, city's courts still working on 'entirely manual-based' system

AND | What to know about the City of Atlanta cyberattack

According to the mayor's office, the 2019 budge does not propose any tax increases or rely upon the City’s reserve funds.

© 2018 WXIA