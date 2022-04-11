Father grieving after son dies in crash involving Clayton County Police officer

Kelvontae Zikel Banks was killed early Friday morning after an officer crashed into his car on Georgia Highway 85 near Riverdale.

CLAYTON, Ga. — The father of a driver killed after a police crash is overcome with grief.

"My son is gone, man," Butler said with emotion as he paces the scene, where his oldest son Kelvontae Zikel Banks died.

He was killed early Friday morning after getting to a car wreck with an officer on Georgia Highway 85 near Riverdale, authorities said.

"He was coming to pick his child’s mom up at 1 o’clock at this KFC and he was looking at him come in. He saw my son turn in and this police officer came out of nowhere, with no lights on or nothing and he killed my son," Butler said.

Georgia State Patrol said 24-year-old officer Cameron Jamal Packs was responding to a call and did not have his emergency equipment activated when he crashed into the car Banks was driving. His 2-year-old was in the backseat. He’s being treated at Children's Hospital.

Orange flags show the path, where GSP said Officer Packs’ car ultimately stopped after spinning downhill and crashing into the front of a next-door bakery.

"Use your precautions while you’re driving fast on the road, man. I can’t get my son back, somebody gotta cry with me I not going to be the only one crying about this," Butler said with tears in his eyes.

Packs’ Peace Officer Standard and Training (POST) records show he started with the Clayton County Police Department in December of 2021.

Butler said his 21-year-old son was lovable, respectful and fun.

“My son is very respectful, very respectful if I’m in the house or out the house, it’s 'yes sir, no sir.' He always showed respect. He was just a bunch of fun and was just a big giant. My big guy, they took my big fun guy away," Butler said.