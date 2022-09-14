Kemp, metro Atlanta leaders to make announcement in response to AMC's expected closure

Thursday's announcement will take place at 10 a.m. at the State Capitol.

ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp and leaders in DeKalb and Fulton counties are expected to make an announcement Thursday about metro Atlanta's health care infrastructure. This comes roughly two weeks after Wellstar Health Center said it will close Atlanta Medical Center in November.

The governor will be joined by Fulton County Commission Chair Robb Pitts, DeKalb County CEO Mike Thurmond and Grady Health CEO John Haupert. Also in attendance will be Department of Community Health Commissioner Caylee Noggle and other health care stakeholders in the area.

While officials didn't give exact details on what's to come, they said the important announcement deals with the city's "health care delivery infrastructure" now that AMC is expected to shut down by Nov. 1.

In August, Wellstar said the hospital had faced some challenges, including $107 million in losses in the last year. They've battled decreasing revenue along with an increase in costs for staff and supplies; inflation and the pandemic have contributed to some of the strain.

Wellstar's CEO Candice Saunders said they were "disappointed that a sustainable solution at AMC has not emerged," which has now led to plans to cease operations there.

The news of the planned closure prompted concerns from the community and Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, since AMC is home to one of only two Level I trauma centers in metro Atlanta; Grady has the other.

Last week, Fulton County announced they would be making a special one-time payment of $11 million to Grady Health System in an effort to offset escalating financial pressures anticipated ahead of AMC's closure. The funds were approved by leaders in the summer and earmarked to be delivered at a later date, but county leaders approved to expedite that process.

Pitts previously said he was shocked to learn about AMC shutting down, adding that after a review, the county determined there was "no legal recourse to prevent this closure."