Gov. Brian Kemp to deliver 2021 State of the State Address Thursday

The State of the State Address will take place at 11 a.m.

ATLANTA — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is expected to deliver the annual State of the State Address on Thursday.

It will be held at 11 a.m. before the Georgia Assembly on Jan. 14.

While this will be a familiar task for Kemp, this speech might sound different from the previous State of the State Address. Last year brought on a global pandemic that no one expected.

The governor tweeted Wednesday evening a link to a short YouTube video where he describes some of the hardships Georgians faced in 2020, calling it the "toughest year any of us can remember."

"There is no doubt 2020 was a difficult year for all of us, but Georgians are resilient and we will get through this together," the tweet said.

Kemp acknowledged the disruptions the state and the nation faced because of COVD-19. The virus brought unknowns that left many afraid.

"As hard as it's been, we've come through it very strong," he said. "It's been tough and it's going to take us years to recover in a lot of different ways.