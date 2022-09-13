x
Clayton County Public Schools dispels rumor of shooting at middle school

The school system said officers were investigating an alleged 911 hang-up call.
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County Public Schools dispelled a rumor Tuesday morning of a shooting at a middle school.

"Please be advised that there has not been a shooting," CCPS said.

According to the school system, police responded to Kendrick Middle School and officers are investigating an "alleged 911 hang-up call from within the community."

CCPS added: "Out of an abundance of caution, through collaborative efforts with municipal police departments & CCPS Police Department, there is enhanced security in the area to ensure all students & staff remain safe. As this is an active investigation, the district declines further comment."

   

