Train collides with tractor trailer in Kennesaw, no hazmat situation reported

KENNESAW, Ga. — A train collided with a tractor trailer at a crossing in Kennesaw on Monday morning.

The Kennesaw Police Department said it happened at the Cherokee Street crossing off of Main Street. There was no hazmat situation reported, police said, and no injuries involved in the crash.

Police said Cherokee Street would be closed between Main Street and Big Shanty Drive while the situation is cleared. There was no time table for when the crossing would be reopened.

"Please find an alternate route," police said.