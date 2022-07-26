All clear given after police activity reported at Kennesaw State

The KSU Emergency Management Twitter account put out an advisory on Tuesday afternoon.

KENNESAW, Ga. — UPDATE: An all clear has been given and the roads have been reopened.

ALL CLEAR. Roads back open. https://t.co/QINj3cn0KH — KSU Emergency Management (@ksuoem) July 26, 2022

Kennesaw State's Officer of Emergency Management alerted that there is police activity around the school on Tuesday.

The nature of the police activity was not immediately clear. 11Alive has reached out to the school for details and the 11Alive Sky Tracker is en route to the scene.

The notice asked the public to please avoid Kennesaw Hall and Frey Road between Skip Spann Connector and Parliament Garden Way.

Those roads indicate the police activity is near the central portion of the campus and its campus green.

KSU Alert: Please avoid Kennesaw Hall and Frey Road between Skip Spann Connector and Parliament Garden Way due to police activity. — KSU Emergency Management (@ksuoem) July 26, 2022

