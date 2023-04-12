Meet Joker: KSU Police welcome newest K-9 officer

K-9 Joker and his trainer, Corporal Letatau, recently finished their training and certifications, the department said.

KENNESAW, Ga. — The Kennesaw University Police Department is welcoming its newest K-9 officer.

K-9 Joker and his trainer, K-9 Corporal Letatau, recently finished their training and certifications, according to the department’s Facebook post.

The two were paired up back in September to start the process of bonding, which took about a month. Once they were acquainted, K-9 Joker and his trainer embarked on their 12-week handler course in Forsyth County.

There, the pair worked in obedience training and practiced searches in various locations including buildings, vehicles, luggage items and open areas, KSU Police said.

In February, the pair trained once again. This time, while at a 200-hour GEMA Handler Course in Hall County. During this course, they were “challenged with numerous tests and scenarios,” the post said.