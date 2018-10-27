KENNESAW, Ga. -- Actor Will Ferrell is campaigning in Georgia for Democrat Stacey Abrams.

Abrams is running for governor against Republican Brian Kemp.

Friday, the actor greeted students at Kennesaw State University. Stacey Abrams posted a live video on Facebook while he was there.

Ferrell also attended a couple of events hosted by Georgia Democrats.

President Donald Trump is putting his support behind Abrams' opponent. Donald Trump Jr. also visited Georgia to campaign for Kemp.

Most polls show Kemp with only a slight lead over Abrams. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 6.

