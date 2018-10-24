COBB COUNTY, Ga. -- Authorities discovered human skeletal remains at the Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park Monday night.

According to Cobb County Police Sgt. Wayne Delk, a hiker came across the remains at some point after 7 p.m.

Personnel from the Cobb County Medical Examiner's Office, National Park Service and Cobb County Police are working jointly on the case.

Delk says the remains have been there for some time. Authorities have not said exactly where those remains were found, only that they were on the park property.

As of Wednesday afternoon, officials had not moved the remains because they were working to try and identify them.

