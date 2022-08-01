Kennesaw Police investigate deadly crash

KENNESAW, Ga. — Kennesaw Police are investigating a deadly crash not far from the Cobb County International Airport Saturday night.
The department tweeted a traffic alert, notifying drivers around 9:20 p.m. Cobb Parkway southbound was closed by Mack Dobb Road.
At least one person was killed in the crash, authorities said.
Video shows multiple patrol vehicles were still in the area around 11 p.m. The southbound lanes have been blocked for at least two hours, however, authorities did not offer any other information.
This is a developing story, check back for more updates.