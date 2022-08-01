Kennesaw Police investigate deadly crash

Authorities blocked off Cobb Parkway southbound at Mack Dobb Road for hours.

KENNESAW, Ga. — Kennesaw Police are investigating a deadly crash not far from the Cobb County International Airport Saturday night.

The department tweeted a traffic alert, notifying drivers around 9:20 p.m. Cobb Parkway southbound was closed by Mack Dobb Road.

#KennesawTrafficAlert Cobb Pkwy SB closed at Mack Dobb Rd due to a fatality accident. Please find alternative routes until further. — Kennesaw Police (@KennesawPolice) January 9, 2022

At least one person was killed in the crash, authorities said.

Video shows multiple patrol vehicles were still in the area around 11 p.m. The southbound lanes have been blocked for at least two hours, however, authorities did not offer any other information.