Kennesaw counselor accused of having sexual relationship with former 16-year-old patient

The teen admitted to the relationship, saying it started after he was discharged from inpatient care.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A Kennesaw behavioral health counselor is in jail after authorities said the guardian of a 16-year-old patient tipped them off to an inappropriate relationship.

Cobb County Sheriff's Office investigators said they learned of the relationship on Jan. 4, after the guardian said they had suspicions that their 16-year-old boy may be in a sensual relationship with his counselor at Devereux Behavioral Health.

According to deputies, the guardian said the counselor was picking up the teen at his home and taking him to unknown locations. The guardian said they were concerned about the relationship possibly being sexual.

Authorities asked the health facility about the staff member in question and learned the 51-year-old was employed as a direct support provider while she was communicating with the teen.

Devereux Behavioral Health personnel said the teen came to them and informed them of his relationship with the counselor, adding that they had been in a relationship with the woman since his discharge from inpatient care in September, according to the sheriff's office. He added the counselor "performed several sexual acts while on a Facetime video call with him," authorities said.

The health facility is conducting its own internal investigation and has helped the sheriff's office with its case. According to the sheriff's office, the counselor is no longer employed at the facility.

Deputies obtained search warrants for the counselor's cell phone and the teen's. At the moment, authorities are waiting for the counselor's phone contents to be analyzed but they have received content from the teen's phone confirming the two's relationship within the timeframe reported, deputies said. Evidence shows the two did meet in person on several occasions.

Investigators interviewed the counselor and she was arrested Jan. 27 and booked into the Carroll County Jail. The counselor from Acworth is accused of sexual assault by a psychotherapist with the individual using treatment to facilitate and electronically furnishing obscene material to minors, jail records show.