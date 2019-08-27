KENNESAW, Ga. — Five people are facing street gang terrorism charges in connection with a burglary that happened in Kennesaw last year.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Vernard O’Neal, Montarius Daniels, Antwon Palmer, Jamarcus Purnell, and Michael Morgan all face multiple charges.

On Oct. 1, 2018, Kennesaw Police saw a burglary in process at the Texaco on Moon Station Road, GBI said. Five men wearing masks left the scene in a stolen black Dodge Charger. The driver almost hit one of the officers as they ran from the scene, authorities said.

Authorities also told 11Alive last year that the suspects fired at officers.

During the burglary, a cash box was stolen from the gas station. Officers found it inside of the vehicle, which had been abandoned near the corner of Chastain and Frey roads on the Kennesaw State University campus, a short time later. They also recovered masks, gloves, bolt cutters, two crowbars and a gun.

GBI said this crime was similar to others that had occurred in the metro Atlanta area since April 2018.

The investigation led officers to determine that the five suspects are associated with the criminal street gang known as 30 Deep, a well-documented criminal street gang known for committing “smash and grabs” in northern Georgia and in the surrounding states since the late 2000s.

The investigation is ongoing.

