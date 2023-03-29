Kennesaw 15-year-old killed after motorcycle crashes into car

Joelle Keili's youth group honored her memory with a vigil at her church Wednesday night.

KENNESAW, Ga. — A Kennesaw family is grieving the loss of their 15-year-old daughter who died after a motorcycle crashed into the car she was riding in.

According to the Georgia State Patrol, deputies had been chasing the motorcyclist through two different counties Monday night after they spotted two bikers racing. The motorcyclist crashed into a vehicle while turning from Acworth Summit Boulevard onto Cobb Parkway, slamming into the passenger side and killing 15-year-old Joelle Keili. The driver of the motorcycle died in the crash.

"It could've been anyone, it just happened to be us," Joanna, the teen's sister said.

Joelle was a sophomore at Allatoona High School, performed with its chorus and was interested in architecture and fashion, family members said. Her brother Jothan said she worked with children at their church and was always ready to meet new people and make new friends.

"It's a tragedy on many fronts," he said.

Jothan said he hopes his sister's sudden death sends a message.

"For people to drive safer on the roads, maybe deter a couple more people from running and cops chasing in that kind of space," he said.