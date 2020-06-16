Kennesaw removing Confederate flag from war memorial following vote

The council voted unanimously to remove the flag from its war memorial during a packed meeting.

KENNESAW, Ga. — The Kennesaw City Council voted unanimously to permanently remove the Confederate Flag from the city's war memorial.

It will be replaced by the State of Georgia flag that flew during the American Civil War.

A previous petition to remove the flag got thousands of signatures but the flag remained due to a state law that prohibits changing locations or total removal of war memorials.

The night’s decision came after the council heard arguments from both sides.

"There's people that don't even come downtown because they don't want to see that,” said one attendee. “They don't want to deal with that hurt, that pain."

"History is not there for you to like or dislike,” said another. “It's there for you to learn from."

The vote came during a packed council meeting which was set up for social distancing. The city could face more legal action for this decision.