One arrested follow Kennesaw fire, arson investigation

KENNESAW, Ga. — Police have arrested a man they say intentionally set fire to a Kennesaw extended-stay hotel on Wednesday.
The Cobb County Department of Public Safety released a statement on Thursday announcing the arrest of 40-year-old Andre Terrel Hull one day after the fire.
Authorities the with Cobb County Fire Department said the fire happened around 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday night at the Home2 Suites by Hilton at 2975 Ring Road in Kennesaw. It's unclear, at this point, how significant the damage was.
Further investigation found that a man had intentionally set fire in the kitchen of the extended-stay hotel. That investigation also led to an arrest warrant for Hull according to the fire department.
Hull is now being held at the Cobb County Jail without bond on a charge of first-degree arson, a felony, jail records show.
At this point the investigation by the Cobb County Fire and Emergency Services Fire Investigations Unit is continuing. Anyone with additional information relative to the incident is asked to call 770-499-3869.