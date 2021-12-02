One arrested follow Kennesaw fire, arson investigation

Investigators found evidence that a fire at Home2 Suites was intentionally set and later arrested Andre Hull.

KENNESAW, Ga. — Police have arrested a man they say intentionally set fire to a Kennesaw extended-stay hotel on Wednesday.

The Cobb County Department of Public Safety released a statement on Thursday announcing the arrest of 40-year-old Andre Terrel Hull one day after the fire.

Authorities the with Cobb County Fire Department said the fire happened around 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday night at the Home2 Suites by Hilton at 2975 Ring Road in Kennesaw. It's unclear, at this point, how significant the damage was.

Further investigation found that a man had intentionally set fire in the kitchen of the extended-stay hotel. That investigation also led to an arrest warrant for Hull according to the fire department.

Hull is now being held at the Cobb County Jail without bond on a charge of first-degree arson, a felony, jail records show.