15-year-old Kennesaw Mountain High student life-flighted to hospital after crash, police say

The student was crossing Kennesaw Due West Road by the school when the incident happened.

KENNESAW, Ga. — A Kennesaw Mountain High School student has been hospitalized after getting hit by a vehicle Wednesday evening, a district spokesperson said.

The 15-year-old was crossing Kennesaw Due West Road by Westover Way around 5 p.m. as the driver of a 1981 Toyota Land Cruiser approached the intersection.

Cobb County Police Department traffic enforcement officers said the 15-year-old was trying to cross the street on the crosswalk when traffic lights warned not to. The child was struck by the front of the vehicle and was badly hurt.

Police said the teen was life-flighted to Grady Memorial Hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver was not hurt.

"Our thoughts are with the student and their family during this difficult time," the district said in a statement.

Police said they are still investigating the crash and urged anyone with information to call investigators at 770-499-3987.