KENNESAW, Ga. – Police are looking for four suspects who fled after firing shots at officers.

Early Monday morning, Kennesaw Police were responding to a burglary call at the Texaco at Jiles Road and Moon Station. There, officers found the suspects who fired at police.

Police returned fire and said that, at this time, no one was hit.

The four suspects fled and dumped their car at Chastain and Frey Road, police said.

Officials continue to search for the suspects.

