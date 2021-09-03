Police respond to wild turkey roaming Kennesaw neighborhood, climbing cars

As officers responded, police said they quickly found out who they were dealing with: a wild bird who's been dubbed 'Tom the turkey.'

KENNESAW, Ga. — Police often warn drivers to put away or lock up their valuables in their cars, but it's usually not to keep them safe from a wild turkey.

Last week, Kennesaw Police wrote how their officers were called to reports of "someone attempting to enter an auto" - but it turned out to be anything but the usual call.

As officers responded, police said they set up a perimeter, and quickly found out who they were dealing with: a wild bird who's been dubbed "Tom the Turkey."

"As they approached the vehicle; they found what appeared to be someone of a short stature, wearing dark clothing, laying on the rooftop, possibly trying to gain entry through a sunroof," police wrote of the reported intruder, posted alongside a photo of Tom atop a white Nissan SUV.

"Once the officers secured the area around the vehicle, they announced their presence and the suspect popped up in amazement…..it was Tom the turkey!!"

According to police, Tom was questioned on scene and "through all his gobbling, we suspect Tom was attempting to steal the vehicle so he could rematch the most powerful Ford Explorer Interceptor."