Drunk man shot trying to enter wrong home in Kennesaw: Police

Police said 28-year-old Gregory Pendleton was so intoxicated he didn't realize he was trying to get inside the wrong home.

KENNESAW, Ga. — A man who was shot early Friday morning in Kennesaw now also has a charge against him following a police investigation.

The Kennesaw Police Department released a statement on Friday afternoon saying that 28-year-old Gregory Pendleton of Kennesaw was laying in the front yard of a home near the corner of North Avenue and Maple Drive when they arrived just before 3 a.m.

Police said they immediately began to render aid to the man who they noticed had a gunshot wound to the shoulder. After making sure the scene was safe, police continued their investigation and learned that Pendleton had allegedly been "intoxicated to the point of not realizing he was at the wrong house," according to the preliminary investigation.

Pendleton had apparently already gained entry to another part of the home, scaring those inside who said they were not expecting any guests. So, when the suspect then attempted to make entry through the front door, the homeowner grabbed his 9mm pistol and shot one round through the glass of the door. The bullet struck Pendleton in the shoulder and left him with what police said was a non-life-threatening injury. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Police have not suggested any charges for the homeowner and, based on the narrative provided, there may not be any. Pendleton, however, has been charged with misdemeanor criminal trespass for the night's incident.