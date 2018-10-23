KENNESAW, Ga. – The Facilities Director at Kennesaw State University is accused of taking technology equipment owned by the university and reselling it online.

Derrick Smith, is accused of intercepting a shipment meant for the university’s networking department and posting them for sale on an eBay store operated by his Fiancée, Lateala Crowell. According to a Cobb County warrant, he is also accused of taking 11 Microsoft Surface Pro 4 computers that were mistakenly shipped to KSU.

Police said Smith originally denied taking the 12 Cisco Transceiver Modules. eBay records indicate that Smith sold four of the 12 pieces of electronic equipment in Crowell’s online store. Detectives were able to match the serial numbers of the items sold on eBay with the KSU purchasing order. The rest of the networking equipment was recovered with help from Smith’s attorney.

The total loss of the equipment was $78,000.

Smith is also accused of taking the Microsoft Surface Pro 4 computers after they were mistakenly shipped to KSU, according to the warrant. Detectives said he sold 10 of the 11 computers in the eBay store run by his Fiancée. Detectives were able to track down three of the buyers who provided serial numbers for the computers that matched KSU records. The total loss of those computers is estimated at $14,300.

KSU officials said the school's police department began its investigation in February after the school's IT department reported missing computer equipment. Officers determined it was a case of internal theft and contacted the GBI, which took over the investigation in March.

"After the preliminary investigation, KSU's Central Receiving and Distribution developed physical and procedural controls to provide increased security of items, including a system that provides documentation of chain of custody for all items coming into the facility," said KSU communications director Tammy Demel.

Smith is facing two counts of theft by taking in Cobb County. According to KSU, Smith was hired by the university in 2008. He was placed on administrative leave in March during the investigation and resigned in April 2018.

